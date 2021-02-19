For about ten years, violence became the modus operandi of the Association of Pupils and Students of Mali (AEEM). Bloody clashes between students take place for the control of thousands of CFA francs obtained from the administration of parking lots and the rental of student rooms on university campuses. Faced with the increase in violence on all Bamako campuses, the Ministry of Higher Education decided to withdraw funding from the AEEM and requested its dissolution to limit its activity to the demand for the well-being of students. .