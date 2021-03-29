The coronavirus vaccine, in addition to being a hope for the population, has become a geopolitical element. While countries such as China, Russia and India stand as the main suppliers of their drugs for the poorest countries, Western nations, including the United States, have developed vaccines but these have been prioritized for their population. In this issue of Spotlight we analyze what is behind the vaccine diplomacy undertaken by China and Russia and the risk posed by the use of the drug as an element of global influence. .

#Spotlight #Vaccines #Covid19 #geopolitical #battlefront