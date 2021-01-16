The year 2021 begins with the hope of achieving an end to the Covid 19 pandemic, a hope that is based on the various vaccines created to fight the virus. However, among the population there are many doubts, these start from being vaccinated or not, to how long the immunization will last and the fear of side effects. Many countries began a massive vaccination plan at the end of 2020 and a high percentage of the population is expected to be reached by this year. In this edition of En Primera Plana we analyze the different types of vaccines and their technologies. .