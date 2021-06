The economic crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic is beginning to be overcome by some countries. In its most recent report, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) revealed that growth for the year 2021 could be 5.8% in the world after a fall of 3.5% in 2020. However, the agency warns that this recovery is uneven and faces multiple challenges. In this issue we analyze the situation and plans to overcome the crisis. .