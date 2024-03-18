More and more European countries are addressing the issue of minors' access to pornographic content. Pornography, according to experts, is perhaps one of the oldest and most socially accepted practices. Have we been too tolerant of this? In this episode of En Primera Plana we focus on pornography and its social impact. We explore it from educational, social and gender perspectives.

It is a business that moves 4.9 billion dollars annually. Several countries face the challenge of how to address minors' access to porn. The Internet currently hosts a huge amount of pornographic material that has effects on personal relationships and contributes, according to experts, to sexist violence with degrading content towards women.

For now, the European Union has already begun to stand up to the porn business and forces three of the largest portals to comply with the digital services law. Experts warn that the regulation of porn can put some freedoms at risk, hence the great crossroads that we try to analyze in this program together with our guests:

– Myriam Levain, independent journalist.

– Ariadna Canzio, clinical psychologist.

– Melissa Barra, RFI journalist.