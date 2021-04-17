In southern Thailand, one activity has taken advantage of the crisis: gold panning. More and more Thais, unemployed by the pandemic, are turning to traditional methods to find this metal. The pandemic has not affected the country that much, with only 93 deaths from Covid-19 for a population of 69 million, but its borders have been closed for a year and there are strict confinement measures for all incoming travelers, which affected seriously the tourism sector, which accounted for 20% of the national GDP.

Report by Didier Gruel, Constantin Simon and Aruna Popuri.

