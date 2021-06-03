Ten years after voting in favor of the abandonment of nuclear energy, Germany is approaching the goal. Six nuclear power plants are still operating, but three will be closed this year and the rest the following year. This project must be accompanied by the development of renewable energy, which slowed down in 2020, and the closure of coal-fired power plants. It is a great challenge for the country, especially since green politics will take center stage in the September elections.

Report by Anne Mailliet, Violette Bonnebas and Sébastien Millard.

.

