In recent weeks, the border between Mexico and the United States has seen a large influx of migrants. There are those who, driven by the hope of finding a more welcoming America since the election of Joe Biden, come to try their luck, and those who are being expelled, especially for health reasons. More than 100,000 migrants were arrested near the US border in February. In Ciudad Juárez, on the Mexican side, it is difficult to manage this flow, as the pandemic has caused some aid facilities to close or limit their capacity.