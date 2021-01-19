South Africa’s ruling ANC party general secretary Ace Magashule has been charged with multiple counts of fraud, money laundering and corruption. He is accused of embezzling tens of millions of euros during his time as prime minister of the Free State province. This is the largest corruption case to have impacted Nelson Mandela’s party. While South Africans are among the poorest in the country, ANC officials are among the richest. Reporting by Caroline Dumay, Stefan Carstens and Sam Bradpiece. .