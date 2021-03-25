Ten years ago in Syria, 24 students from the city of Daraa were accused of having written on the wall of their school a hostile graffiti against President Bashar al-Assad. Detained and tortured for 33 days, these ‘sons of liberty’, as they have been called ever since, unknowingly unleashed a revolution. Some of them died during the war, others stayed in Syria or are living in exile. This is the case of Bashir Abazid, who is 26 years old today and remembers those decisive days for him and for his country. Report by François Xavier Trégan and Sophie Nivelle Cardinale. .

#Spotlight #Sons #Liberty #Young #People #Unwittingly #Caused #Revolution #Syria