Last September, the Polish government signed an agreement with the miners’ unions to close all coal mines before 2049. Historic decision in a country where 80% of electricity production is based on this fuel. For centuries, coal has been the main economic resource of Silesia, the coal basin of Poland. However, with a European policy promoting renewable energy to counter climate change, mentalities in the ‘country of coal’ are also changing. Report by Elena Volochine and Gulliver Cragg. .

