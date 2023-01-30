Of Health editorial

The “Go red for women” initiative: on February 3, the Monzino Cardiological Center proposes wearing red to raise awareness of women’s heart health

The Monzino Cardiology Center he is the spokesman in Italy of the American movement #GoRed which every first Friday of the month of February, this year on the 3rd, celebrates the Wear Red Daya day to wear something red to show sensitivity to women’s heart health issue.

Less screening Every year in Italy 125,000 women are affected by heart attack, stroke or other cardiovascular disease and 35% of them fall victim to it: many of these lives could be saved with adequate prevention and treatment. With the Monzino Women, the only clinical and research facility dedicated specifically to female cardiovascular diseases in Italy, the Milanese center is at the forefront of the commitment to female cardiology, adopting the model of the large US heart centers. «In Italy there is a lot of talk about gender medicine – explains Daniela Trabattoni, creator and manager of Monzino Women -, but too little is still being done to make women and their doctors aware of the problem, and even less to solve it concretely. That women receive less attention in relation to the prevention and treatment of cardiovascular diseases, is now known. In particular, compared to the male gender, they are less subjected to investigations of screening concerning the lipid profile (analysis of cholesterol and triglycerides) and, even more seriously, they are treated to a lesser extent with lipid-lowering drugs, antiplatelet agents and with beta blockers and heparin during acute myocardial infarction”. See also Covid today Lazio, 2,039 infections and 3 deaths. In Rome 958 new cases

Different symptoms «What is less known is that women can have symptoms and manifestations “non-coded” clinics and in any case different than men – continues the expert, who is also Director of the Coronary Interventional Cardiology and Heart Defects Unit at Monzino -. For example, for ischemic heart disease (ill coronary arteries which can typically cause a heart attack) women have peculiar risk factors, such as autoimmune, endocrinological or oncological pathologies, which have only recently been taken into consideration. Or again, women with chest pain, a typical warning sign of a heart attack for men, often do not have acute heart disease; conversely, the absence of coronary artery obstruction does not mean the absence of ischemia.

On February 3 social campaign «The majority of people are still convinced that a heart attack, and cardiovascular disease in general, are a male problem. For this the February 3 is an important day and whoever wears red for that day and posts their photo on social media on #GoRedMonzino, with a simple and cheerful gesture will contribute to the fight against the leading cause of women’s illness and death in Western countries», concludes Daniela Trabattoni. See also Abdominal aneurysm for 80 million over 60s, European campaign under way