For a time on Thursday the Albercuix beach in Puerto Pollensa needed to be closed. Was this because of the not infrequent spills of wastewater, the source of which – as Highest Cipher acknowledged on Thursday – is unknown? Not as such. It was caused by a failure of propulsion pumps. There was an electricity cut and this resulted in an escape of water from the sewage network ending up in the sea. Procedures were activated to solve the fault, and the problem was soon sorted out, albeit that the water would have to “self-purify”, to quote the major.

Picking up on this, the opposition Junts Avançam didn’t miss the opportunity to once more denounce the inaction of the Cifre administration in dealing with the general problem of spills. A statement from Junts did rather jump the gun in pointing to the arrival of British tourists – it was issued well before the green-list announcement – but as they obviously knew something the rest of us didn’t, the statement read: “At a time when summer has begun, without Blue Flags, without services on beaches and with the additional factor that British tourism will get the green light to visit us, there are more images of beaches closed due to water spills. “

The usual suspects were targeted – the mayor, Andrés Nevado (the town hall’s delegate for Puerto Pollensa), and the environment councilor, Maria Buades – Junts demanding that “political responsibilities” be assumed. There should be resignations in order to “make room for a government which makes it a priority to solve problems”. There was moreover, as is also usual, a reference to the salaries of the mayor and councilors – among “the highest paid” in Spain.