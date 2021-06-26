The Moors and Christians battle having already been ruled out, the program for Pollensa’s La Patrona fiestas has been announced by the town hall. As could have been anticipated, there will also be no night parties and no bars on the streets. There will also be no fireworks, although Puerto Pollensa may well be having some, Buger is definitely having a display next week, and Muro had fireworks on Thursday for Sant Joan.

The official start of the patron saint’s fiestas will be on July 26, when there will be the proclamation opening address and pipers, drummers and cornet players for the raising of the flag. Such is the nature of Covid rules, however, that the town hall is still studying how these opening ceremonies can be conducted in order to ensure compliance. There is also an issue with who will deliver the proclamation, the first option having had to drop out for “personal reasons”, says fiestas councilor, Josep Lluís Pons.

After all this, there will be various concerts, a spot of theater and comedy and a “big afternoon” with DJs at Can Escarrintxo, but those attending will probably have to remain seated. The cossier folk dancers will dance on August 2, the day when the Moors and Christians should battle it out but won’t be.

Before La Patrona, there are the Virgen del Carmen fiestas in Puerto Pollensa, and the big news is that the Ca de Bou demons will be doing a correfoc fire-run on Sunday, July 18. The exact details of the correfoc have yet to be given and, in accordance with Covid rules, it may not be a run as such. But we will find out. The correfoc would normally be followed by fireworks, and it is as yet unclear as to whether there will be a fireworks display.

Otherwise, things will kick off on Friday, July 9 with the proclamation. Folk dance and various concerts are planned.

And in case you’ve missed the news, the Pollensa Wine Fair is back. Moved from its usual spring date, it will be on October 9 and 10 and it will also be moving from its normal Sant Domingo Cloister location. The venue will be Can Conill, the town hall saying that this will give more space and allow the fair to be totally in the fresh air. Even so, there will be marquees, so it sounds as if it won’t be totally in the fresh air. As for the choice of Can Conill, it’s as well that work on building the new health center won’t have started by October.