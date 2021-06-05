The shenanigans at Buger town hall will result in the dissolution of the PSOE municipal group. The Mallorca Socialist Federation has agreed to initiate the procedures to dissolve the group, which is in response to the decision of three PSOE councilors to quit the local membership. They resigned en masse; inasmuch as anything can constitute a mass in Buger.

This is the consequence of the incorporation of a Partido Popular councilor, Coloma Capó, into the ruling administration led by the mayor, Pere Torrens, who is an independent but closely allied to PSOE. I insists that there is no “global pact” with the PP and that the arrangement is in order to ensure “governability”. Moreover, there is “no possible reconciliation” and he will not back down.

If there is to be governability, it will be without three PSOE councilors, the coordinator of the socialist federation, Miquel Àngel Coll, having said that the dissolution of the local group was “the most honorable solution for all of us, because we are not forming an administration with the PP”.