Over the past year or so, my email inbox has not been getting messages from the Puerto Pollensa tourist information office. This is because there has been no information to give. But this week there was a message. The new tourist information office was reopening. Tourist information had returned to where it had used to be.

An array of councilors was therefore gathered outside the building to mark the occasion. The tourism councilor, Maria Buades, said: “We invite the people of Pollensa to visit the new tourist office to learn about what the municipality offers both visitors and residents. ” Do the people of Pollensa not already know? Perhaps they don’t, and if not, they will at least be providing the opportunity for an information service to be given.

As Mayor Cifre added: “We must be a leading and well-positioned destination, and we must be prepared for when tourism reactivates.”Reactivates was the operative word, closely followed by British.

Tomeu also said that the office is the “nerve center of Puerto Pollensa and a place where people can receive information about the municipality”. Yes, Tomeu, local information is precisely the purpose of a tourist information office. Maybe it will be inundated with requests for information about the Formentor traffic restrictions.