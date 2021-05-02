What to do with Napoleon? More than two centuries after having divided the world in two, France seeks the fit of one of its most representative figures, at a time of high political tension. The “emperor of the French,” as he was called, continues to stir up conflicting passions and heated debates among supporters and detractors. Because, on the anniversary of his death, how to establish fair parameters of historical memory? In this edition of En Primera Plana we analyze his questioned legacy.

France is preparing to commemorate the bicentennial of the French emperor’s death on May 5. However, several voices remember that Napoleon restored slavery and refuse to celebrate it. And it is that the legacy of the favorite historical figure of the French divides historians and activists. How to give it its rightful place in historical memory? How should a modern society approach characters of such historical anchor and who drag so many shadows like Napoleon Bonaparte?

