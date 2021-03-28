More than 328 fatalities have been left behind by police repression since the start of pro-democracy protests in Myanmar, according to the Burmese Association for the Assistance of Political Prisoners (AAPP). The military junta has detained more than 3,000 people. Beatings, raids against activists, arrests of journalists, bombings of villages, the Army intensifies the repression while the whole country explodes. Meanwhile, resistance and support networks for protesters are being organized on the Thai-Myanmar border.

On the Thai-Myanmar border, networks of resistance and support for protesters are being organized. They are led by Burmese exiles in Thailand who know the Junta better than anyone: long-standing activists who have been fighting it for 30 years, former political prisoners from past riots, or simple Burmese immigrants.

In the border town of Mae Sot, Burmese are mobilizing through money drives, logistical and digital support, and even sending volunteers to Myanmar. Since the coup on February 1, this resistance from abroad has worked tirelessly hand in hand with protesters from within.

All accuse the Junta of having resumed the bombing of villages and the repression against minorities. Everyone worries that their country will fall into chaos again, and everyone believes that they will finally be able to win their fight against the “dictators”. Report by Didier Gruel.