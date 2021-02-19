



At this border crossing, more and more migrants try to cross from Italy to France via mountain trails, even in winter. Ill-equipped for the dark and snowy conditions, and sometimes with young children, they keep walking in fear of being stopped by the police, hoping to reach a safe future on the other side of the Alps. An Afghan family allowed a group of reporters to accompany them during part of their dangerous journey. Our colleagues from France 2 report, with Emerald Maxwell from France 24.