With climate change and the effects of industrialization, water is scarce in many countries. Jordan is one of them. The Hashemite dynasty tries to find solutions to supply drinking water to its population and also to save one of its emblematic places: the Dead Sea. But in a Middle East marked by conflicts and tensions between neighboring countries, only regional cooperation could be able to prevent future water wars. Reporting by Karim Hakiki, Achraf Abid and Clovis Casali.

