10 years have passed since the war in Syria started. About a quarter of the population has had to go into exile, especially to neighboring countries such as Turkey, Lebanon, Iraq and Jordan. In the latter, the Hashemite monarchy, which shares a border with Syria, still hosts 1.5 million refugees according to the authorities. The kingdom, which receives international humanitarian aid, bet on the integration of Syrians into society and the labor market. Report by Chloé Domat, Sophie Guignon and Sylvain Lepetit.

.

#Spotlight #Jordan #challenge #integrating #Syrian #refugees