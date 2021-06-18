The Paris Court of Appeal is considering the possibility of extraditing eight Italians convicted of murder in their native country more than 30 years ago. Rome is looking for these former members of far-left groups for participating in violent attacks and killings between the 1960s and 1980s. France hosted these individuals for decades under the ‘Mitterrand doctrine’, which granted asylum to people convicted or wanted for “acts of a violent nature, but politically motivated”. Report by Natalia Mendoza and Simone Bauducco.

.



Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...