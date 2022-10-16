Inflation is putting the global economy in check, which is approaching a recession in which several developed countries will fall in 2023, the International Monetary Fund has warned. The Russian invasion of Ukraine, which continues to “powerfully destabilize” the world economy and has led Europe into a “severe energy crisis” as well as spiraling inflation around the world, continues to set the global economic pace, according to the IMF. .

Are we approaching a scenario of global recession almost irrevocably? Should the same recipes be applied in the case of the US and Europe to contain inflation knowing that the energy component weighs more in the European case?

We are joined by four solvent voices in economic matters in this edition of En Primera Plana:

– Álvaro Zúñiga Cordero, economist, doctoral student at the Paris School of Economics, specializing in inequality issues.

– Vera Chiodi, expert professor in economics at the Sorbonne University Paris III.

– Meghann Puloc’h, macroeconomist, expert on developing countries.

– Carlos Winograd, former Secretary of Commerce of Argentina and professor at the Paris School of Economics.