In September 2020, a teenage girl from the Dalit community was gang-raped by members of the upper castes in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. The crime sparked widespread outcry and rekindled old debates surrounding India’s ancient caste hierarchy system. Although discrimination based on caste is prohibited by the Indian Constitution, it is still widespread. On average, 10 Dalit women are raped every day, while perpetrators from the upper castes often benefit from impunity. .