The southern tip of Thailand, on the border with Malaysia, is a predominantly Muslim region in a Buddhist country. There the authorities find compromises in an attempt to enforce the law, but also Sharia, the Islamic law that governs part of the lives of the inhabitants of Yaha. In this small town, recently the police are also taking care of manners and going after teenagers who dare to see each other. Report by Didier Gruel, Tuwaedaniya Meringing and Constantin Simon. .