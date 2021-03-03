Although Hungary is a member of the European Union and the latter has not yet approved its arrival on the market, Budapest decided to open its market to Russian and Chinese vaccines. Against the backdrop of tensions and a new wave of European sanctions against Russia following the poisoning and imprisonment of Russian opposition leader Alekseï Navalny, Budapest is getting a little closer to Moscow. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban once again marks his distrust of Brussels, even going so far as to copy the Russian model, according to some. Report by Gulliver Cragg and Elena Volochine.

