In the United States, the Atlanta shooting revealed the extent of harassment Asian-Americans have suffered since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic and because of the statements of former President Donald Trump. In the last year, the number of attacks against Asian minorities has increased by more than 100%. Faced with the indifference of the authorities, some activists have taken action on the matter. Report by Valérie Defert and Pierrick Leurent from California. .

