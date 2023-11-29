The end of the year not only means getting together with the family and taking advantage of endless discounts, but it is also a good time to look back and see how things have gone for you in recent months. In this way, something that many have been waiting for has finally arrived. That’s how it is, he Spotify Wrapped 2023 It is now available for all those who listen to music through this application.

Once again, Spotify Wrapped has brought its date forward, as it previously took place in the first days of December. On this occasion, all those who have access to the Spotify mobile application will be able to learn everything related to their musical tastes throughout 2023. All you need is to open your application. If the message does not appear immediately, you can go directly to the home page, and at the top you will find all the information you need.

Through animated slides, All Spotify users will have access to a compilation that includes music and podcasts that you heard over the last 10 and a half months. Here you can find out your most listened to genres, favorite artists, most played songs and other types of interesting data that every music and podcast lover will find.

However, Spotify is not the only one that makes an annual compilation of your music, since Apple Music also has a similar system. However, considering the popularity of the first app, it’s rare to see someone sharing their year in review on Apple Music.

Now that Spotify Wrapped 2023 is now availableit’s time to start listening to music so your 2024 summary looks exactly how you want it. In related matters, Spotify has laid off hundreds of employees. Likewise, this is the reason why the subscription to this service increased in price.

Editor’s Note:

The Spotify Wrapped is always something fun that shows how we did this year. More than returning to the most popular songs of your year, this is also an emotional journey that reminds us of the best and worst moments of recent years. Without a doubt, something that all music lovers cannot miss.

Via: Spotify