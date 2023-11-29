The 2023 edition of Spotify’s consolidated annual event, Spotify Wrapped, is available. This event offers users a detailed and shareable analysis of their listening habits, including the most listened to artists, songs and podcasts by 574 million subscribers. This year, however, there are some new features: one of the most important is the new system that associates users with a city based on their musical tastes. The innovative roundup associates each user with a city, or a “sonic city” as Spotify calls it, that reflects similar musical tastes based on what they listened to in 2023. Also in line with the musical personality included in the last Wrapped , this year there’s a “me in 2023” feature that links a user’s listening patterns to one of 12 personas created by Spotify. For example, being associated with the character “Luminary” indicates a preference for light, upbeat music, while an “Alchemist” may create more playlists than others.

Additionally, Spotify has enriched the metrics included in each annual Wrapped. For example, by viewing your top five artists, you can now see which month listening for each artist peaked. There’s also a Spotify Wrapped experience dedicated to artists and podcasters, which provides a roundup of the most popular content of the year. In addition to all this, Spotify is launching Wrapped listening parties, where a select group of artists, including Ava Max, Chelsea Cutler and JVKE, will be able to interact with fans, stream their most popular tracks of the year, sell merchandising and more. Also notable is the presence this year of Spotify’s DJ AI, designed to guide the user through Wrapped stats and provide commentary on some of their favorite artists, genres, songs, and more. This experience will be available during the first week of Wrapped 2023.