This will happen automatically and for the moment it will only apply from English to other languages, such as Spanish.

To work this new option will have the support of the Whisper tool to translate from the base language to others as necessary.

The fact is that the translated voice will be from the same person who is speaking. So what Spotify users will hear is a digital representation with the same timbre and tone.

This initiative would allow many content generators to reach a larger audience who, due to the language barrier, would never have done so. But at the moment this AI-based initiative is in the pilot stage and only a few creatives are participating.

These are the cases of Bill Simmons, Dax Shepard, Lex Fridman, Monica Padman and Steven Bartlett, whose original English broadcasts can be heard in Spanish, French and German.

At least a few episodes but the idea is that it will be all of them. This content is accessible to all Spotify users in the Now Playing section and an option to change the language should appear if available.

Podcasters – what if I told you could offer your pod to any listener around the world, in their own local language but still keep it in your own voice? That’s the pilot we’re launching @Spotify! It’s called Voice Translation and using AI, translates podcasts episodes into… pic.twitter.com/kYq0bgxJYq — Daniel Ek (@eldsjal) September 25, 2023

Podcast episodes that are already translated into other languages ​​will appear in Spotify’s Voice Translations Hub.

The company provides a bit of additional information and links at your statement about this initiative.

But it is likely that more than one content creator will want to consult the rights related to their translated voices. And Artificial Intelligence has generated a debate about content in the digital world.

