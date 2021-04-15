The streaming music service Spotify announced a new feature for its version on computers. Like other services like Netflix or Amazon Prime, users will be able to download entire albums to listen to later with offline mode.

Spotify on Thursday updated its support page on the mode of listen offline, and has reported that users of paid Premium accounts will be able to download albums, playlists and podcasts.

Until now, the platform only allowed users of its desktop version to download playlists, but from now on the option with Whole discs to listen to in the new mode without Internet.

The service had already announced this feature at the end of March as part of its new design for its desktop version, which according to The Verge in recent days has begun to reach end users.

Spotify released an update to download whole discs in the version for computers.

Spotify allows the download of a maximum of 10,000 songs on each device, up to a maximum of five different devices.

There will only be connect at least once every 30 days so that they are available and the platform will be able to access data to compensate the artists.

In the case of users of free accounts from Spotify, they can only continue to download podcasts to listen to them offline.

Spotify tests its Siri-style assistant

Parallel to downloading content offline, the streaming app recently started sharing a voice assistance tool, similar in operation to Siri (Apple) or Assistant (Google).

The new smart tool adds the ability to start a voice search saying “Hey, Spotify” while the screen is on and the application is open, as revealed by the GSMArena site.

Spotify began testing a smart assistant in the style of Apple’s Google Assistant or Siri. Photo: REUTERS.

At the moment, the tool is only available to some users adhering to the premium subscription of the service in the systems iOS and Android, whom Spotify is alerting through notifications.

This new form of voice search allows the user to have the application play exclusively the content of an artist, a playlist, a podcast or an album.

Apart from starting the process through the command “Hey, Spotify”, the service ensures that does not add new functionalities outside of the existing voice search.

At the beginning of March it was announced that the company was testing a voice assistant with the command “Hey, Spotify” due to the discovery of the expert in reverse engineering Jane Manchun Wong.

In addition, since 2019, Spotify prepares a device named Car Thing so that users control the operation of the app exclusively through voice commands.

