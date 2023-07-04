In an attempt to stay ahead of the streaming music industry, Spotify has decided to take a bold step: the inclusion of music videos in its popular application.

Until now, the platform had focused exclusively on hearing, but with increasing competition from services like Youtube music and Apple Music, the time has come to expand your horizons.

According to Bloomberg reports, Spotify is in talks with strategic partners to make this addition to its platform possible.

Although the app already features visuals in the form of short animations, known as looping GIFs, their limited duration of up to 10 seconds fails to match the full experience of a music video.

Aware of this limitation, the company is working in collaboration with its partners to integrate longer music videos on its platform.

So far, Spotify has not officially confirmed these rumors, but if they materialized, it would represent a significant milestone for the company.

However, it is not yet clear if music videos will be available on all versions of the app, including web and desktop, or if they will be limited to mobile users only.

In contrast, YouTube Music offers music videos on both its website and mobile app, so Spotify is likely to aspire to follow a similar strategy to provide a comprehensive experience for its users.

This announcement comes shortly after rumors surfaced about the launch of a new subscription tier called Spotify HiFi, which promises to deliver high-fidelity audio quality.

These initiatives show Spotify’s willingness to evolve and diversify its offer to stay relevant in an increasingly competitive market.