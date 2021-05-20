The coronavirus pandemic changed lifestyles. Attending massive and cultural events, such as concerts, was banned for the moment. To cope with different activities, streaming somewhat helps during this difficult period, but it is not the same.

Based on the experiences obtained with the online auditions throughout this crisis, from Spotify announced the new virtual concert schedule They will offer from the end of this month of May and throughout June.

Spotify. Photo: Twitter Spotify

They will be transmissions that are prerecorded, where users can only access by purchasing tickets. The passes will be non-transferable and without the right to return in case of missing the chosen show.

When do the concerts start on Spotify?

The company will offer fans access to performances LIVE and recorded in advance, as of May 27.

Who will be performing at the concerts on Spotify?

The presentation series will begin with The Black Keys at the Blue Front Café in Mississippi. On the other dates they will be Rag’n’Bone Man (3 of June), Jack Antonoff of Bleachers (June 10th), Leon bridges (June 17) and Girl in red (June 24).

Virtual concerts Spotify. Photo: Spotify capture

What is the price of concert tickets on Spotify?

These performances will be available to the general public, not necessarily for those who have a subscription, but they will have the possibility to create their own free user accounts during the purchase process. The ticket will cost $ 15 . Each presentation will be available on the Spotify Live site.

How to buy concert tickets on Spotify?

Tickets can be obtained at this link. There will be four passes for each scheduled concert, for which fans must choose the one that best suits the time zone in which they are.

In this sense, the concerts will not be available on demand or in the application of Spotify, and should be followed through a web browser or mobile phone. Regarding the duration, the transmissions will have between 40 and 75 minutes.

What is the link to the official Spotify page?

To access the official page of the platform, go to spotify.com/pe/.

