In Mexico, the young Hassan Emilio Kabande Laijabetter known as Featherweight, has become the greatest exponent of the genre regional mexican globally thanks to the great reproductions it has achieved with its warlike corridos on the platform of Spotify.

At just 24 years old, Featherweight has made history and has positioned itself as the most listened to singer on the platform Spotifythis with the release of ‘She dances Alone‘, a song he released in collaboration with Armed Link several months ago.

That is why many people begin to question which topics are among the most listened to on the popular digital platform, which is why Debate brings you to the most streamed songs in Spotify history.

LIST OF THE MOST LISTENED SONGS IN THE HISTORY OF SPOTIFY

1.- Blinding Lights – The Weeknd (2019)

2.- Shape of You – Ed Sheeran (2017)

3.- Dance Monkey – Tones And I (2019)

4.- Someone You Loved – lewis capaldi (2018)

5.- rock star – Post Malone ft. 21 Savages (2017)

6.- Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – Post Malone and Swae Lee (2018)

7.- One Dance – Drake, WizKid and Kyla (2016)

8.- Closer – The Chainsmokers and Halsey (2016)

9.- believer – Imagine Dragons (2017)

10.- Miss – Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello (2019)

In January of this 2023, The Weeknd was crowned the king of Spotify in terms of listeners with the song ‘Blinding Lights’, since at that time it had achieved approximately 3.34 billion views on the most famous streaming platform. globally, displacing Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape of you’, released in 2017.

VIDEO. Spotify: The most listened to songs in the history of the platform

Join our channel and receive Show News on WhatsApp