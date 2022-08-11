Spotify is the favorite app of millions of users who delight in listening to their favorite songs from smartphones and PCs. It has been a while since the company did not carry out the classic spring cleaning by performing complete graphic restyling, but apparently now a big news is coming!

If you are curious to know what we are talking about, stay with us for sure you will not be disappointed!

Spotify, a home screen makeover is coming

If you own a smartphone Android or a Smartphone with the apple on it, get ready because Spotify is about to change. The main novelty that stands out, however, is one regarding this new home screen, so let’s start right away.

Two filters have been added to the top of the screen, one dedicated to music and the other to podcasts. This is a useful function for the undecided, which will allow you to choose the suggestions between the two categories.

The company’s attempt is very clearo and wants to wink at podcast lovers who are increasing more and more! The company is focusing more and more resources on the development of this new means of entertainment and it is normal for the restyling of the app to follow suit.

The arrival times are quite close, with the Android version already in distribution and the Apple one under review. So get ready!