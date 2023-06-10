Although multimedia content platforms are no longer at their peak, the truth is that there are still millions of Internet users who use them to watch movies, series or listen music.

One of the most popular music streaming platforms is Spotifyan app that, due to high competition, has had to be revolutionized by integrating different tools and functions to make life easier and more entertaining for its millions of users.

Now, it has been revealed that Spotify would be testing a new functionality that allows users to listen to their favorite songs without having to be connected to the internet.

According to what was disclosed by the electronic application, the tests are focused on the creation of a auto playlist titled “Your Offline Mix”which is designed for when the user does not have internet access, either via WiFi or mobile data.

Offline Spotify playlist will include recently played songs.

In this sense, it should be remembered that the streaming platform de música already has a functionality that makes it possible to download songs and even complete playlists to be able to listen to them without the need for a connection.

However, the downloads of Spotify songs and lists are carried out manually, selecting the ones you want to have on your cell phone. In addition to this, it must be carried out before the device runs out of power. Connection.

The Spotify playlist will store a mix of the songs that the user has played recently and, as its name indicates, it will be available to play in case of not having an internet connection.

However, it must be clear that this new music platform tool is still being tested, so no details have been given about when it would be integrated into the application.