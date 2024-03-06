Apple is aligning its rules with the European Union's DMA, paving the way for Spotify to display subscription prices outside of the iOS app.

That the fine of 2 billion dollars that Apple found itself burdensome, there is no doubt: the European Commission has in fact imposed this fine for what is defined as abuse of dominant position regarding its music distribution app. But now it seems that Spotify is ready to take advantage of these new Apple rules in the EU. According to what was revealed by Spotifyit would seem that the famous music streaming service would like to put all the prices and details of its subscriptions with a link that takes you outside the application on iOS: this procedure, which until recently was unthinkable, now becomes a possibility.

Apple and anti-redirection The European Commission has declared Apple's anti-redirect provisions illegal, forcing the company to remove them for music streaming apps. According to what was declared by Margarethe Vestager of the European Commission, these services must have the freedom to freely communicate prices to their users. While the war begins on who will win, considering that the ball is now in Apple's court and the company's refusal to Cupertino could lead to a backlash from both the EU and Spotify sides, if the update is approved Spotify will be able to redirect users out of the app. This means, above all, being able to move the choice of subscription outside the application of iPhone, something which he had put aside (even ready to offer an in-app purchase) but which he immediately backed down when he learned of Apple's need to comply with the DMA.