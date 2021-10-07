The October 7, 2008 Spotify is born. The story of how the world of music has changed (and the way we listen to it) ever since, beating on the field giants like Apple and Google, it’s as beautiful as a TV series (they did it: will be released on Netflix in 2022 and for now it’s called “Untitled Spotify Drama”, taken from the book Spotify Untold).

But what happened from 2008 onwards we have seen and experienced: what happened before? First there was Daniel Ek, born in a suburb of Stockholm in Sweden. He grows up with his mother and partner, who is passionate about computers. Perhaps this is why from an early age he learns to program; at 13 years old develops and sells sites, apparently he earned $ 5,000 per site; and since he had an entrepreneurial spirit, it seems that he also put some of his companions under the planning, coming to earn 50 thousand dollars a month. At 16 he discovers Google, the search engine that was born the year before in Silicon Valley and asks to be hired there. The reply was more or less: “Review when you graduate.” Daniel is disappointed and for a while he tries to develop an alternative search engine that does better than Google. He fails, he graduates, he enrolls in Engineering in Stockholm before discovering that it is very boring. So he leaves the university and gets to work. We find him as chief technology officer of several startups; then he founds his own (in the field of online advertising) and sells it almost immediately to a larger company, pocketing over a million dollars. Very young, already rich, he drives around Stockholm with a Ferrari, but he is not happy. On the contrary, he was depressed.

The idea of ​​Spotify comes to him already in 2002: music is his great passion, as a child he tried to play the guitar in a band but they threw him out; in those years we only talk about Napster, that new way of listening to music online, streaming, pirate stuff. He imagines a similar service, always free for users, but paid for by the advertising you have to listen to before a song. Spotify’s initial idea. He developed it starting in 2006 with the CEO of the company that bought his startup, Martin Lorentzon. When put it online on October 7, 2008, only for the Swedish market initially, it still relies on a peer-to-peer distribution model similar to Napster; the current one, server-client, will only arrive in 2014. From then on it will be a triumph. It must be said that not everyone loves Spotify, several artists hate it because they say that the system of distributing the proceeds for each stream penalizes them. But if there is one who has changed the world of music, finding a business model for the digital age, is Daniel Ek: rejected by Google, immediately bored with university, not happy with the first million dollars at twenty. The TV series will be pretty good.