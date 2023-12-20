With the arrival of Spotify Wrapped 2023 we have all judged (or been judged) for our musical tastes. Now, it's time to do it again, but by comparing the data of the console gamers, as a whole. Spotify has in fact revealed through a press release which are the most listened to artists and songs on consoles in Italy.
Let's see them first artists most listened to on consoles in Italy:
- Sfera Ebbasta
- Geolier
- Shiva
- Lazza
- Gué
- Baby Gang
- Cape Plaza
- thasup
- Tedua
- Paky
Here they are instead songs most listened to on consoles in Italy:
- “X CASO (feat. Sfera Ebbasta)” by Geolier and Sfera Ebbasta
- “You Know Not” by Shiva
- “Hoe (feat. Sfera Ebbasta)” by Tedua and Sfera Ebbasta
- “AS YOU WANT” by Geolier
- “BLACK GLASSES” by AVA, ANNA and Capo Plaza
- “Gelosa (feat. Shiva, Sfera Ebbasta, Guè)” by Finesse
- “CHIAGNE (feat. Lazza & Takagi & Ketra)” by Geolier, Lazza and Takagi & Ketra
- “Alleluia (feat. Sfera Ebbasta)” by Shiva and Sfera Ebbasta
- “Un Altro Show (feat. Geolier)” by Shiva and Geolier
- “ASH” by Lazza
Do you see yourself in these names?
Data in the rest of the world
As regards the rest of the worldthe data is as follows:
Let's start with the most listened to artists on consoles worldwide:
- Drake
- Juice WRLD
- YoungBoy Never Broke Again
- Bad Bunny
- Travis Scott
- 21 Savage
- Plum weight
- Metro Boomin
- XXXTENTACION
- Lil Baby
Let's finally look at them most listened to songs on consoles worldwide:
- “METAMORPHOSIS” by INTERWORLD
- “Ella Baila Sola” by Eslabon Armado
- “Hex” by 80purppp
- “Just Wanna Rock” by Lil Uzi Vert
- “MURDER IN MY MIND” by Kordhell
- “Boy's a liar Pt. 2” by PinkPantheress
- “Fukumean” by Gunna
- “Romantic Homicide” by d4vd
- “SPIT IN MY FACE!” by ThxSoMch
- “2055” by Sleepy Hallow
What do you think? Do Italians or the rest of the world have better taste?
If you are looking for video game themed music, here is a playlist dedicated to GTA with 100 songs taken from the games.
#Spotify #reveals #listened #artists #songs #consoles #Italy #world
Leave a Reply