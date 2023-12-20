With the arrival of Spotify Wrapped 2023 we have all judged (or been judged) for our musical tastes. Now, it's time to do it again, but by comparing the data of the console gamers, as a whole. Spotify has in fact revealed through a press release which are the most listened to artists and songs on consoles in Italy.

Let's see them first artists most listened to on consoles in Italy:

Sfera Ebbasta Geolier Shiva Lazza Gué Baby Gang Cape Plaza thasup Tedua Paky

Here they are instead songs most listened to on consoles in Italy:

“X CASO (feat. Sfera Ebbasta)” by Geolier and Sfera Ebbasta “You Know Not” by Shiva “Hoe (feat. Sfera Ebbasta)” by Tedua and Sfera Ebbasta “AS YOU WANT” by Geolier “BLACK GLASSES” by AVA, ANNA and Capo Plaza “Gelosa (feat. Shiva, Sfera Ebbasta, Guè)” by Finesse “CHIAGNE (feat. Lazza & Takagi & Ketra)” by Geolier, Lazza and Takagi & Ketra “Alleluia (feat. Sfera Ebbasta)” by Shiva and Sfera Ebbasta “Un Altro Show (feat. Geolier)” by Shiva and Geolier “ASH” by Lazza

Do you see yourself in these names?