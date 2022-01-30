Daniel Ek, founder of streaming service Spotify, spoke about the measures taken to combat misinformation about COVID-19 after the comedian Joe Rogan podcast scandal. Entrepreneur’s statement published on the platform website.

In particular, the service published the rules for handling information about the coronavirus. In addition, the experts plan to add a content recommendation message to any podcast episode that includes a discussion of COVID-19.

Earlier, rock musician Neil Young removed his music from the platform because of the Joe Rogan podcast. According to the 76-year-old artist, the American comedian is spreading false information about vaccinations on his podcast. The performer was outraged by the episode, released in December 2021, in which anti-vaccination virologist Robert Malone expressed unproven hypotheses about the “uselessness” of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Also, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who have signed a contract with the service for the production of podcasts, called on Spotify to fight fake news about the coronavirus.