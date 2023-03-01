Spotify it certainly needs no introduction, when it comes to music streaming platforms it is certainly one of the first that comes to mind, with millions of users using it every day both in its standard version and through a premium subscription. Today we are here to talk to you of a recent update!

Spotify replaces the heart with a + multifunction!

Spotify always tries to guarantee its users the best user experience and for this reason it has evolved a lot over time, changing its appearance and adding interesting functions. Now comes the umpteenth change, a renewed interface that sees the classic little heart that used to save the contents disappear, to be replaced from a + multifunction.

That’s right: if once that key only allowed you to transfer the content to the library, now the + will instead allow you to choose between different functions:

with a single tap, you will save the content in the library as in the past and the + will turn into a green tick

with a second tap, you can choose the destination of the content by inserting it, for example, in more than one playlist

you can also add entire albums, playlists or audiobooks to the library, and also in this case the button will turn into a green check.

In short, the goal is to help users by making the browsing experience easier for them: “It’s the latest achievement in our work to create a more intuitive app experience, so you have easier ways to interact with the music and podcasts you love.”explains the streaming service.