Spotify said through a spokesperson that it has eliminated from its catalog music generated with Boomy, a program based on generative artificial intelligence capable of creating songs with the voice and style of different artists. Similarly, for the future, Spotify is committed to eliminating all streaming of AI-generated songs, as the line between legality and plagiarism is still very blurred. After all, computer-generated music has been in the spotlight in recent weeks, a bit like all the themes and consequences related to AI. Producer Timbaland, for example, broadcast a track he sang with the synthetic version of Notorious BIG, who died in 1997. Drake, Michael Jackson, Kanye West and The Weekend are all artists who have seen their voice replicated in songs created by artificial intelligence, but it’s just the beginning of a trend that will make anything possible in the future, even entire albums by artists who are no longer around or don’t exist. Until then, the copyright problem becomes more and more looming and topical for the institutions. Last week, for example, the UK government decided to launch an in-depth investigation into artificial intelligence and its impact on consumers, businesses and the economy, as it was concerned about the speed with which AI takes full in the country and in the world. The government says it will follow five principles in verifying the application of AI and establishing rules and laws for the use of artificial intelligence: safety, transparency, fairness, accountability and manageability.