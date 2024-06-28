Video podcasts allow the platform to connect creators and fans in new and deeper ways. While music is the company’s core business, video is truly changing the game, exemplified by the 170 million users who have watched a video podcast on Spotify.

Spotify introduced video podcasts to a select number in 2020, and the format has since been available to creators almost everywhere in the world. In recent months, the company has even allowed non-hosted podcast creators to upload videos to Spotify for the first time, opening yet another avenue for their participation and success.

More than half of the top 20 most-listened-to podcasts on Spotify now have video, including The Joe Rogan Experience and Call Her Daddy. And average daily video podcast streams are up more than 39% year-over-year.

According to a recent Cumulus Media survey, nearly two-thirds of podcast listeners in the United States say they prefer shows with video.

Around the world, hours of video consumption on Spotify are growing faster than hours of audio-only consumption year over year, and audiences retain video podcasts at higher rates than audio podcasts.

New statistics on the popularity of video podcasts on Spotify

There are currently over 250,000 video podcasts on Spotify, up from 100,000 in 2023.

Over 170 million users have watched a video podcast on Spotify.

More than 70% of users who consume video podcasts watch them in the foreground.

On Spotify, nearly 1 in 3 US podcast MAUs use video, while nearly 1 in 4 global podcast MAUs use video. Globally, the number of monthly active podcast users of this style grows 40% year after year.

The number of creators actively publishing videos each month is growing almost 70% year-over-year.

The largest markets for creators of this type of content are: the United States, Brazil and Mexico.

In Brazil and the Philippines, approximately 20% of all monthly active podcast creators publish video. This percentage has almost doubled since last year.

At the market level, especially in Chile and Brazil, the total hours of podcast consumption are growing. In Chile, the hours represent a quarter of the total hours of podcast consumption. In Brazil, hours of video represent more than 15% of the total hours of podcast consumption.

