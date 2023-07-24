Unsplash

Spotify raises prices in more than 50 countries, including Spain. music platform in streaming has raised the rates on all its subscription offerings by 10-20% in a clear move to put profitability ahead of growth. The individual premium option goes from being worth 9.99 euros to 10.99 euros, while the family premium rate becomes three euros more expensive, going from 14.99 to 17.99 euros.

The company keeps its free service ad-supported, but everyone else raises their fees. Spotify currently offers four payment plans, which are those that allow you to download music to listen to it offline, do it in a personalized way (the free option for smartphones only allows shuffle mode) and play songs without ads.

Thus, in addition to the individual plan (intended for the use of the streaming music service on a single device) and the family plan (up to six accounts) already listed, there is the Duo plan (intended for two accounts and users who live under the same roof) and the special rate for university students. These last two plans cost 12.99 euros and 4.99 euros, respectively, and will now cost 14.99 and 5.99 euros per month.

From Spotify they justified the rise by claiming that it is necessary to be able to “continue innovating”. “These updates will help us continue to provide value to fans, the music industry, and the creators of our platforms,” the music platform remarked. Its individual premium plan hadn’t changed in price since Spotify launched its first paid plan.

The price update, which has been done progressively depending on the type of plan, comes as Spotify seeks to improve its profitability. The platform, which was launched in 2008 and has more than 200 million paying subscribers, follows in the footsteps of other online entertainment companies that have also increased their rates. Among them are Netflix or Google. This one raised the price of its subscription to YouTube Premium in the US a day ago. The latter raised the price of its subscription to YouTube Premium in the US a few days ago, where users subscribed to the individual plan will pay two dollars more, going from $11.99 to $13.99, and in the market it is not ruled out that this increase will reach Spain.

Other direct competitors to Spotify, such as Amazon and Apple, have also raised their fees. The apple company did it with some Apple Music and Apple TV plans in the fall of 2022.

Spotify’s movement comes after the music platform closed last year with losses of 430 million euros, a figure much higher than the 34 million it had lost a year earlier. The platform closed the first quarter of this year with net losses of 225 million, compared to profits of 131 million observed in the same period of 2022. Meanwhile, its revenues grew by 14.3%, to 3,042 million euros, while the costs associated with revenues, largely derived from the royalties that Spotify has to pay to artists and record companies, became more expensive by 14.4%, up to 2 .276 million euros.

All this led the platform to announce on June 5 that it was going to lay off 200 employees, 2% of its workforce. At the beginning of the year, the platform of streaming it has already cut about 600 jobs.

In addition to Spain, Spotify’s rate changes have affected countries such as Italy, Croatia, Estonia, France, the United States, the Netherlands, Norway, Greece, Guatemala, Finland, Denmark, Colombia, Peru, Brazil or Canada.

