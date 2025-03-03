The music and podcasts in streaming of Swedish origin, spotify, is suffering From this Monday at 13:00 some operating problems which are causing several users not to enjoy the contents normally.

While there are users who are not experiencing any type of problem, several cases have already been reported in which the app prevents hearing certain songs or just reproduces the first seconds of this. From the Downdector app, a rebound is observed from 13:00 worldwide of users who have experienced incidents in the app.

At the same time, in social networks many users are also denouncing that The APKs of Spotify have been blocked and that do not let them access their account. The reported incidents could be related to this hunt that the company has carried out to prevent users from accessing their spotify account without paying.

For now Spotify has not spoken about having suffered any problem On their platform, so at the moment we do not know the reasons why thousands of users cannot access their music normally.