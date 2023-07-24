Today, streaming services are totally required by the general public, since they provide users with entertainment, whether it is something to watch as a series or to listen to through music or podcasts. And something that must be taken into account with the price increases, since the production of content is more and more expensive.

That is exactly what is happening with the Spotify platform, in Mexico and USA, given that in their statement they mention that they want to continue bringing hearing news, as well as exclusives with some famous artists of the medium. To this is added that their original podcasts are maintained due to the announcers who each time ask for a slightly more demanding salary.

Here is part of his statement:

The market landscape has continued to evolve since we launched. In order to continue to innovate, we are changing our Premium pricing in various markets around the world.

These are the prices that will be applied at the moment:

– Plan for students: 69 pesos

– Individual Premium Plan: 129 pesos

– Premium Duo Plan: 169 pesos

– Family plan: 199 pesos

It is worth mentioning that the company has had a bit of a difficult time due to its competitors, since Apple Music is implementing more content as the months go by, it also happens with Amazon Music, which is within reach with just paying Prime.

Via: Spotify

Editor’s note: In reality, it is not that big an increase, so its users will continue paying their monthly payment without any problem. But, we’ll see at the end how people react.