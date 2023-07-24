All formats are on the rise, both individual and family and duet

Riccardo Cristilli – Rome

Listen to the music and podcasts on Spotify without commercial breaks, it will cost a little more in the coming months. The company has in fact decided to raise the cost of thepremium subscription not only in the United States but also in Italy and in various other countries where the service is present.

Subscribers to Spotify Premium will receive an email in the coming weeks in which the increase in the cost of the subscription will be anticipated, giving the subscriber the possibility to cancel the automatic renewal. The platform currently has around 200 million Premium subscribers worldwide, making it the most popular audio streaming service. In a message posted on his website, Spotify lets you know how it has been innovating since 2008 "and invested to improve the audio experience" explaining however how the market "has continued to evolve since the launch and to continue innovating we are changing our Premium subscription prices". In Italy the increases they go from one euro more for the Individual plan and for the Student plan, ai 2 euros more for the Duo and Family versions.

the cost of the premium plans — In detail the cost of new Premium plans in Italy it will be:

Premium Individual for €10.99 per month; can be used on only one account

Premium Duo for €14.99 a month; designed for a couple living together

Premium Family for €17.99 per month; allows up to 6 accounts for family members living together, allows you to block explicit songs with the little ones in mind.

Premium Student for €5.99; an individual but discounted for students.

Spotify thus aligns with other platforms, in fact from Apple Music to YouTube and Amazon Music Unlimited they have all brought their monthly price to $ 10.99, in Italy Amazon Music Unlimited and YouTube Music still cost € 9.99. According to Variety reports, Spotify in the first quarter of 2023 gained another 5 million subscribers reaching 210 million, including free ones, the total is 515 million users who listen to songs and podcasts on the platform.