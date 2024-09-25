Spotify is bringing its innovative feature AI Playlist in other English-speaking regions, allowing Premium subscribers in the US, Canada, Ireland, and New Zealand to create custom playlists simply by describing the mood or genre of music they want. The feature, currently in beta, was available in the UK and Australia in April 2024.

The feature, accessible from the mobile app via the “+” button in the Spotify library, lets you describe the desired playlist in a text field, such as “energetic songs for working out” or “relaxing music for studying.” The AI ​​then generates a playlist of 30 songs, which can be further customized with additional requests such as “more upbeat” or “less jazz.”

Spotify emphasizes that the feature is still in beta and that the AI ​​is “actively learning and improving with every interaction.” The goal is to offer an increasingly personalized and engaging music experience.

While the AI ​​Playlist expansion is a step forward in using artificial intelligence to improve the listening experience on Spotify, Italian users will still have to wait to take advantage of this new feature. A release date has not yet been announced. official launch date in Italybut it’s likely that Spotify is working to adapt the AI ​​to the musical preferences of the Italian public.

In the meantime, over here you can continue to use the other personalization features that Spotify offers, such as the “Discover Weekly” and “Release Radar” playlists, which suggest new songs based on the user’s musical tastes.

What do you think about it? Would you like to have an artificial intelligence dedicated to finding songs you like for you? Or do you prefer to do everything yourself the old fashioned way?