Spotify it doesn’t need too many introductions, we are talking about one of the most used music streaming platforms ever by users and loved by millions of fans. As you well know, over the years the platform has evolved quite a bit and in addition to music it also hosts podcasts. Today we want to talk about them, because An interesting update is coming.

Spotify: podcast transcription arrives

If you are a podcast user on Spotify then surely the new improvement that the company has started to distribute could make you happy. In particular soon all podcasts will have automatic transcriptions, which will among other things also be synchronized with the voice.

In short, you can also follow the text of the podcast by reading it in real time, like a sort of audiobook. For the moment some creators are having the opportunity to test the feature but it should soon expand to an ever-increasing number of contents.

The usefulness? This is certainly an additional convenience: for example, you will be able to skip parts of podcasts to take a quick look at their contentyou can read it if you are unable to listen and above all we also have an advantage in terms of accessibility. Additionally, creators will also be able to create “chapters” via timestamp to allow users to skip to the most salient parts of the podcast or to those that are closest to their interests.

In short, interesting news that we can’t wait to try too and that we hope for they can reach us very soon.