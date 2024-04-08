After pioneering AI playlist generation with its DJ feature last year, Spotify is now introducing a beta tool that lets users create curated playlists based on text descriptions. The new feature, called AI Playlist beta, is initially rolling out to Spotify Premium subscribers on mobile devices in the UK and Australia. Android and iOS users in these locations can access the AI ​​playlist builder by heading to the “Your Library” section and tapping the “+” button located at the top right of the page.

By selecting the AI ​​Playlist option from the drop-down menu, users can type a command, such as “music to read on a cold rainy day”, to get a playlist of 30 songs that match the required mood. The results can be modified using additional prompts, such as “more sad music”, until the user is happy with the playlist, which can then be saved by tapping “create” in the top right. The new feature could also be a contributing factor to Spotify's expected price increases this year, at least in the US. Currently, Premium subscriptions start at $5.99 per month for students or $10.99 for everyone else.